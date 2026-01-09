Man arrested for alleged stabbing in Eugene vape shop

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly stabbing another man at a vape shop near the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.

Eugene Police say the 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The police say the stabbing happened after a verbal confrontation over a barking dog owned by the victim.

Police arrested Brett Cody Allen and charged him with Assault in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.