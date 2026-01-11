Mussel harvesting reopens along southern Oregon Coast

Mussel harvesting has re-opened from Cape Blanco to the California border.

After a closure in late November, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that marine biotoxin levels in this area tested below the alert level.

Harvesting of mussels, bay clams, and crab is now open coastwide, with razor clamming closed from Cape Blanco the California border.

Officials say people should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage before heading out to harvest any shellfish.