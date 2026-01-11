University of Oregon research: Let teens sleep in on the weekend

A recent study from the University of Oregon shows teens may benefit from sleeping in on the weekends.

The research found those in their late teens and early 20s who caught up on lost weekday sleep had a 41% lower risk for symptoms of depression than those who did not.

Melynda Casement, the director of UO’s Sleep Lab, said eight to 10 hours of nightly sleep are recommended for young people, but when that’s not practical, getting more sleep when possible may have a benefit for mental health.

