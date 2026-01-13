© 2026 KLCC

KLCC radio host among people honored by Eugene Mayor

KLCC
Published January 13, 2026 at 1:33 PM PST
Armando Morales with Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudsen at the 2026 Eugene State of the City address at the Hult Center in Eugene Jan. 12, 2026.
Chris Pietsch
/
Chris Pietsch
Armando Morales with Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudsen at the 2026 Eugene State of the City address at the Hult Center in Eugene Jan. 12, 2026.

At the Eugene State of the City event Monday, Mayor Kaarin Knudson recognized three people with Community Service Awards.

The honorees are Deleesa Meashintubby, executive director of Volunteers in Medicine, Rusty Rexius, co-owner of Rexius, and Armando Morales, who hosts KLCC’s ¡Ahora Sí! on Sunday nights.

Morales co-founded ¡Ahora Sí! in 1983. It’s a bilingual show in Spanish and English. It features music, cultural programming, and interviews.

Congratulations, Armando!
