KLCC radio host among people honored by Eugene Mayor

At the Eugene State of the City event Monday, Mayor Kaarin Knudson recognized three people with Community Service Awards.

The honorees are Deleesa Meashintubby, executive director of Volunteers in Medicine, Rusty Rexius, co-owner of Rexius, and Armando Morales, who hosts KLCC’s ¡Ahora Sí! on Sunday nights.

Morales co-founded ¡Ahora Sí! in 1983. It’s a bilingual show in Spanish and English. It features music, cultural programming, and interviews.

Congratulations, Armando!