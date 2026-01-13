Sutherlin principal honored with statewide award

The Coalition of Oregon School Administrators has named Sutherlin High School Principal Jon Martz as Oregon High School Principal of the Year for 2026.

Martz, now in his fifth year as principal in Sutherlin, led initiatives at the school to track student proficiency and attendance, with the goal of boosting academic and school culture. He helped the school establish extracurricular clubs and career pathways, including professional learning communities such as a medical pathway, to keep students invested in attending. As a result, attendance, coursework goals, and graduation rates have all improved.

The announcement from COSA called the program a model for career and technical education in rural areas.

Martz said he wasn’t aware that he had been nominated, and that he was humbled by the award.

