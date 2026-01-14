Man sentenced for sexual abuse of memory care resident

A 50-year old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing an elderly resident of a memory care facility in Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Justice says Michael Putman abused the 86-year-old victim over several months when he was employed as her evening caretaker at Churchill Estates.

Putnam pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges, including sexual abuse and criminal mistreatment.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield said the case is a, “heartbreaking reminder that elder abuse can happen in places where families expect their loved ones to be safe.”

The Oregon Department of Justice encourages anyone who suspects elder abuse or neglect to report it to authorities.