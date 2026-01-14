© 2026 KLCC

Red Cross says blood supplies are low, offers Super Bowl prize package to encourage donations

KLCC
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:49 AM PST

The American Red Cross is warning of a blood shortage.

Winter holidays and winter weather often contribute to low supplies, so the Red Cross is offering an incentive: Anyone giving blood through Jan. 25 will be entered into a drawing for a Super Bowl LX giveaway, including airfare, hotel, tickets and more.

There are many blood donation events in western and central Oregon this month, including at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg on Jan. 15, and at the College Hill Alternative School in Corvallis or at the Valley River Center in Eugene, both on Jan. 21.

The American Red Cross blood drive map details dozens more locations.
News Briefs American Red Crossblood shortageblood drivesWillamette Valley