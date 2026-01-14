The Egan Warming Centers will activate Thursday night in Eugene and Springfield

The Egan Warming Centers will activate Thursday night to provide shelter from freezing temperatures for people who are unhoused.

The centers in Eugene and Springfield are on standby for Friday night.

St. Vincent de Paul runs the Egan Warming Centers. It's asking for trained volunteers to sign up for a shift.

Here are the sites that will be open Thursday:

Mohawk Site (Springfield Mohawk & Centennial Blvd)

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Transportation Hub at First Christian Church

1166 Oak Street, Eugene

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Lane Events Center (Auditorium)

796 W 13th Ave Eugene

Doors open at 7:00 PM

The Zone

530 Hwy 99 Eugene

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Youth Site at First United Methodist Church

1376 Olive Street, Eugene

Doors open at 6PM