10 Oregon house fires lead to 3 deaths in first 2 weeks of 2026

As overnight temperatures drop below freezing, and after at least 10 house fires around the state in the last two weeks, Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple is reminding people to use home heating sources safely.

In Portland on Monday, a 64-year-old woman died after a house fire that investigators believe started when she used an extension cord to plug in a space heater.

Last weekend, the Baker City Fire Department was called to two house fires caused by fireplace or chimney issues.

“These fires come as a tragic reminder of the importance of home heating fire safety, the second leading cause of home fires every year in Oregon,” Ruiz-Temple said. “Following fire safety guidance and testing smoke alarms regularly are important steps every Oregonian can take this winter.”

In the first two weeks of this year, the fire marshal’s office received three reports of fire-related deaths.

The fire marshal offered the following safety tips:



Keep objects that can burn at least 3 feet away from all heating equipment, including fireplaces and stoves

Plug portable heaters directly into wall outlets and never into extension cords or power strips

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional

Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic

Never block an exit

Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to sleep

Test smoke alarms at least once a month

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.