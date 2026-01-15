Helicopter crashes in east Lincoln County near Logsden

A helicopter crashed Thursday morning in east Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash just after 10 a.m. on Moonshine Park Road near the community of Logsden.

The sheriff’s office and other partner agencies at the site said there appeared to be no danger to the community.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Information about how many people were on board the helicopter or potential injuries was not immediately released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.