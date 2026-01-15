© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Helicopter crashes in east Lincoln County near Logsden

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:59 PM PST

A helicopter crashed Thursday morning in east Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash just after 10 a.m. on Moonshine Park Road near the community of Logsden.

The sheriff’s office and other partner agencies at the site said there appeared to be no danger to the community.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Information about how many people were on board the helicopter or potential injuries was not immediately released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
News Briefs Lincoln CountyhelicoptercrashLincoln County Sheriff's Office