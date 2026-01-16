© 2026 KLCC

Eugene Parks Dept. invites residents to plant trees for MLK Day of Service

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:30 PM PST
About 10 people work outside planting trees
City of Eugene
Savelich said roughly 80-100 people are expected to help out this year. This file photo is from the 2025 event.

Since the 1990s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has also been a national Day of Service. One of Eugene’s biggest Parks and Open Space volunteer events happens on Monday: The annual tree planting event.

Community Engagement Coordinator Jake Savelich said this year’s effort is along the Willamette River.

“Volunteers are going to help plant trees along the west bank, and that will be great support to our natural areas and really help bring native species to that area,” he told KLCC. “Participants can meet at the Maury Jacobs parking lot off of Fir Lane, and then we'll just do a short walk along the path up to the area where we'll be planting trees.”

Savelich said RSVP’s are appreciated, and can be made through the city’s website. No experience is needed, and volunteers should bring gloves and water. Many types of trees will be planted, including Big Leaf Maple, White Alder, Madrone, White Oak and Cascara. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are several other service opportunities in the region, including an invasive species removal and litter cleanup event at Taft Community Garden in Lincoln City.
Tags
News Briefs City of Eugene Parks and Open SpaceMLK DaytreesvolunteerismLincoln City
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards