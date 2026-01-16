Eugene Parks Dept. invites residents to plant trees for MLK Day of Service

Since the 1990s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has also been a national Day of Service. One of Eugene’s biggest Parks and Open Space volunteer events happens on Monday: The annual tree planting event.

Community Engagement Coordinator Jake Savelich said this year’s effort is along the Willamette River.

“Volunteers are going to help plant trees along the west bank, and that will be great support to our natural areas and really help bring native species to that area,” he told KLCC. “Participants can meet at the Maury Jacobs parking lot off of Fir Lane, and then we'll just do a short walk along the path up to the area where we'll be planting trees.”

Savelich said RSVP’s are appreciated, and can be made through the city’s website. No experience is needed, and volunteers should bring gloves and water. Many types of trees will be planted, including Big Leaf Maple, White Alder, Madrone, White Oak and Cascara. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are several other service opportunities in the region, including an invasive species removal and litter cleanup event at Taft Community Garden in Lincoln City.

