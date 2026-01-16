Sleepy suspects arrested for alleged stealing of vehicles

Two men who were found sleeping in a pickup truck on Fox Hollow Road south of Eugene Wednesday morning have been arrested on suspicion of stealing vehicles.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office says the men appeared to have been in the process of loading a stolen vehicle onto their trailer, when they took a nap.

38-year-old Gary Allen Dawson and 27-year-old Nigel Anthony Solesbee, both of Junction City were arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail on multiple charges.

A detective found more stolen property when he searched a property in Junction City associated with the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Dispatch at 541-682-4150 option 1. Reference case 26-0214.