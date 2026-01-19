© 2026 KLCC

Ducks promote from within to fill coordinator openings

KLCC
Published January 19, 2026 at 6:45 AM PST

Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning has promoted internally to fill his offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

Chris Hampton will oversee the Ducks' defense and Drew Mehringer will coordinate the offense.

Hampton just wrapped up his third season at Oregon, serving as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Mehringer was the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He's been with Lanning for all four of his seasons in Eugene.

The two position opened up after previous defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi left to become the head coach at Cal, and offensive coordinator Will Stein was tapped for head coach at the University of Kentucky.
News Briefs University of Oregon Football