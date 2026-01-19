Ducks promote from within to fill coordinator openings

Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning has promoted internally to fill his offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

Chris Hampton will oversee the Ducks' defense and Drew Mehringer will coordinate the offense.

Hampton just wrapped up his third season at Oregon, serving as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Mehringer was the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He's been with Lanning for all four of his seasons in Eugene.

The two position opened up after previous defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi left to become the head coach at Cal, and offensive coordinator Will Stein was tapped for head coach at the University of Kentucky.

