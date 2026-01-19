© 2026 KLCC

ESF crews rescue trapped man near Willamette River in Eugene

Published January 19, 2026 at 2:31 PM PST
ESF said in a press release that it took about 20 people to extract a trapped man from between a concrete wall and quarry stone near the Willamette River Sunday in Eugene.
Provided by Eugene Springfield Fire
On Sunday, Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued a person who’d been pinned between a concrete wall and large quarry stone near the Willamette River.

People walking nearby had called ESF about a possible cardiac arrest in the area of 2000 Garden Avenue in Eugene.

According to a press release, it took several crews, about 20 personnel, to help with the rescue. The man in his 30s was taken to a hospital. He had a body temperature of 76 degrees.

ESF says if it hadn’t been for bystanders calling them, the victim might not have survived.

Map screenshot provided by Eugene Springfield Fire.
