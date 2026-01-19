© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials seek help to find pickup driver who knocked down a power pole Sunday in Eugene

KLCC
Published January 19, 2026 at 3:51 PM PST

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to find a pickup truck that knocked over a power pole Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Calla and Hyacinth Streets in Eugene's Santa Clara neighborhood.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of an older teal or light blue Chevrolet or GMC pickup lost control going fast, hit the power pole, drove through a front yard, and fled.
The crash caused a power outage.

The pickup likely has damage to its front driver's side and hood. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's office at 541-682-4150 option 1. Please reference case 26-0288.
Tags
News Briefs Lane County Sheriff's Office