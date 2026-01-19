Officials seek help to find pickup driver who knocked down a power pole Sunday in Eugene

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to find a pickup truck that knocked over a power pole Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Calla and Hyacinth Streets in Eugene's Santa Clara neighborhood.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of an older teal or light blue Chevrolet or GMC pickup lost control going fast, hit the power pole, drove through a front yard, and fled.

The crash caused a power outage.

The pickup likely has damage to its front driver's side and hood. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's office at 541-682-4150 option 1. Please reference case 26-0288.

