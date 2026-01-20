© 2026 KLCC

Bend native will represent the U.S. in Olympic freestyle skiing

KLCC
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:39 PM PST

Just one athlete from Oregon will represent Team USA in the Winter Olympics in Italy this year.

Bend native Hunter Hess qualified for the freestyle skiing halfpipe team with a second-place finish at the Olympic team qualifier in Aspen, Colorado on Jan. 13. The event is judged by execution and style of the aerial tricks as well as height over the U-shaped pipe.

Hess honed his skiing skills on the varied terrain of Mount Bachelor. Although he’s been on the U.S. Freeski Halfpipe team since 2017, and is ranked second in World Cup standings, it will be his Olympic debut.

The Milan-Cortina Olympics begin Feb. 6 and the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe competition starts Feb. 19.
