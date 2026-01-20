Man found shot dead in Cottage Grove

Authorities are investigating after a man was found early Tuesday morning in Cottage Grove, dead from a gunshot wound.

In a news release, Cottage Grove Police said the man was found in the 1500 block of Highway 99.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone in the area in dark clothing.

No suspects have been identified or located at this time and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that might be helpful is asked to contact Cottage Grove Police.