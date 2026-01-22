© 2026 KLCC

Warming centers are available in Benton County

KLCC
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:46 PM PST

Benton County has several free daytime warming centers for those who need to get out of the cold. They include the Corvallis Community Center on Tyler Avenue, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center on 4th Street, and the libraries in Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. Several locations have pet crates available. Check with each site for open hours.

Overnight warming shelters are available when temperatures drop below 29 degrees. However, a spokesperson for the Corvallis nonprofit organizer, Faith, Hope and Charity, says that because of recent funding losses, families with children and those 65 and older will be prioritized for services.
