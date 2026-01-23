© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Input solicited on future use of Fern Ridge Lake, Dexter Lake, Fall Creek and others

KLCC
Published January 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST

The Army Corps of Engineers is updating its roadmap for several area lakes and reservoirs, something it hasn’t done for 40 years.

The agency wants feedback on its plans for land use, which include recreation, wildlife, and regional needs.

There are two in-person meetings on Saturday. Information about the Fern Ridge Lake plan will be shared at the Veneta Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Fall Creek, Dexter, Lookout Point, and Hills Creek Lakes plans will be presented at Lowell High School from 2 to 4 p.m.

Recordings of prior, virtual meetings are also available on the Army Corps of Engineers website.
Tags
News Briefs U.S. Army Corps of EngineersFern Ridge LakeDexter ReservoirLane County