Input solicited on future use of Fern Ridge Lake, Dexter Lake, Fall Creek and others

The Army Corps of Engineers is updating its roadmap for several area lakes and reservoirs, something it hasn’t done for 40 years.

The agency wants feedback on its plans for land use, which include recreation, wildlife, and regional needs.

There are two in-person meetings on Saturday. Information about the Fern Ridge Lake plan will be shared at the Veneta Community Center from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Fall Creek, Dexter, Lookout Point, and Hills Creek Lakes plans will be presented at Lowell High School from 2 to 4 p.m.

Recordings of prior, virtual meetings are also available on the Army Corps of Engineers website.

