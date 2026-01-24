Springfield woman accused of embezzling money from dead credit union members

A Springfield woman who worked at Northwest Community Credit Union has been accused of stealing money from the accounts of dead people.

50-year-old Teresa Lynn Margiotta faces four counts of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree and four counts of Aggravated Identity Theft, dating back to 2023 and 2024.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said Margiotta is suspected of withdrawing funds from the accounts of at least 20 people while at her job.

McLaughlin said the credit union first contacted Eugene Police last September to report its suspicion that its former employee committed embezzlement.

In an administrative order last year, the National Credit Union Administration said the employee cost the credit union more than $230,000.

Margiotta was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 20., and released from custody on Friday, Jan. 23. She’s scheduled to appear in court late next month.

Northwest Community Credit Union recently changed its name to Peak Credit Union as part of a longer-term merger.

