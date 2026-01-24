Valentine’s Day weddings available through Lane County Clerk’s Office

Couples wanting to tie the knot or renew their vows on Valentine's Day are in luck. The Lane County Clerk’s Office is scheduling marriage ceremonies for Saturday, Feb. 14.

The county has 32 30-minute slots available to schedule on a first-come, first-served basis.

In a news release, Lane County Clerk Tommy Gong said “What better day to marry your sweetheart than on Valentine’s Day? All of us at the Clerk’s Office are excited to be able to offer couples the opportunity to schedule marriage ceremonies on the holiday this year.”

To schedule a new marriage ceremony, couples must first obtain a valid marriage license from the Clerk’s Office at least three days before the ceremony.

Couples already married who want to renew vows do not need a new marriage license.

The marriage license fee is $60 and a marriage officiated by the County Clerk is $117. Additional details, including license requirements and scheduling information, can be found on the Lane County Clerk’s website.