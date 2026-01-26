University of Oregon doctoral student dies after getting hit by a car while cycling
A 30-year-old University of Oregon doctoral student died after getting hit by a car while on his bicycle Sunday in Eugene.
Police say the crash was reported at 12:39 pm at East 22nd and Patterson south of the UO campus. Eugene Police say the driver stayed on scene but they haven’t yet released their name while an investigation is underway.
According to the UO website, the cyclist, Erick Munene Njue, was a doctoral student in Special Education and a former high school teacher in Kenya.