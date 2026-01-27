Lane County settles with women who sued after fall in Harbor Vista Campground

Lane County Commissioners approved a $280,000 settlement Tuesday with a Florence woman who sued after falling in a county campground.

Shannali McCord was injured while staying in a cabin at Harbor Vista campground in 2023. McCord stepped off the porch of her cabin onto uneven ground, catching her foot and falling, according to county documents.

In a lawsuit, she accused the county of negligence including failure to put up a guardrail, lack of notice or warning, and lack of proper lighting. Harbor Vista is located in Florence on the Siuslaw River.

County staff recommended commissioners approve the settlement instead of going to trial next week.

The commissioners approved the settlement in their consent agenda, which is where they place contracts, agreements and routine items that they approve in bulk, without discussion.