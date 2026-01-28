Corvallis seeks hay farmers for city natural areas

Farmers in the Corvallis area are invited to grow hay in partnership with the city.

Land is available to lease in four designated natural areas: Bald Hill, Owens Natural Area, Berg Natural Area, and Orleans Natural Area. Lease terms are for five years, with the option to renew.

Leases are for dry-land hay cultivation only. Interested farmers must provide all equipment, labor, and materials.

More information about these lease opportunities, including an informational packet and application form, can be found on the City website. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. February 2.