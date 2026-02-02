Two injured in early morning house fire west of Eugene

Two people were injured in a house fire west of Eugene early Monday morning.

Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded to the intersection of Fisher Rd & Royal Ave just before 3:00 a.m. after a passerby called to report a house was on fire, and said the flames were taller than the house.

Crews arrived to find a house fully involved in fire. Two of the home's occupants were found outside and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ESF said the fire required a large response: five engines, two tenders, one truck, two medics, two chiefs, two fire marshals and one support unit were dispatched to the scene.

Lane Fire Authority provided an engine and medic to support the operation.

The cause is still under investigation.

The fire was located West of Eugene in the Zumwalt Rural Fire Protection District, one of six districts ESF serves outside city limits.

