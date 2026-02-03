Man arrested after pointing gun at other drivers in Springfield

Springfield Police say they've arrested a man in a road rage incident Monday.

According to Springfield police, two co-workers were driving to work together. At Pioneer Parkway and C Street, they pulled up alongside another driver who was on the phone. They decided to say something to him.

Police say the driver, 21-year-old Joseph Alford, pulled out a handgun and pointed at them. The victims drove away, fearing for their lives, and contacted police.

Police say Alford was identified and found to be legally prohibited from having firearms. He was arrested later in the day and taken to the Lane County Jail.

Anyone involved or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3721.]

