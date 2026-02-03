Women's college basketball: OSU’s Shuler, Oregon’s Etute earn top weekly honors

Two local college basketball players earned top awards this week.

Oregon State Women's Basketball's Kennedie Shuler has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week.

The junior earned the conference’s weekly honor for the second straight week after leading the Beavers to wins over San Diego and San Francisco.

Oregon State (17-7) currently leads the WCC standings. The Beavers return to action on Thursday when they head to Gonzaga (16-7) for a rematch of last month's overtime thriller.

University of Oregon's Ehis Etute is the Big Ten Women's Basketball Co-Player of the Week. For the week, Etute averaged 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting at a 69.2 percent clip from the floor.

Etute is the first Duck to be named Big Ten Player of the Week.

The women of Oregon (17-7) return to Matthew Knight Arena to host Illinois (16-6) Wednesday.