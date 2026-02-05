© 2026 KLCC

Oregon may be approaching peak of flu season, says top Lane County public health official

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:36 PM PST

Lane County’s top public health official says Oregon may be approaching the peak of flu season.

Influenza rates in Oregon have been climbing steeply this year, according to state data. The last week of January saw a test positivity rate above 30%, more than doubling the rate from earlier in the month.

“If people haven't gotten vaccinated already, they may get infected," said Lane County’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke. "And if they are still willing to get vaccinated, they still may get some protection for the next six to eight weeks.”

Luedtke said while this season’s flu vaccine didn’t accurately predict one of the commonly circulating strains, it still appears to be working quite well.

He said for those who get sick, antiviral therapy is an underused option to prevent serious illness. He said people at high-risk should make a plan with their provider.

"That can make the difference between life and death," said Luedtke. "Or—if you don't want to be so macabre—life and having an expensive medical bill because you had to go to urgent care or the emergency department."

In an email to KLCC Tuesday, PeaceHealth spokesperson Joe Waltasti said the Riverbend hospital in Springfield had seen an increase in affected patients in the last two weeks.

"Almost 10% of our currently admitted patients at RiverBend are due to complications from flu," said Waltasti. "Our COVID numbers are much lower than this time last year, however, so overall we are busy, but not at record levels by any means."
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
