State officials seek help finding missing 16-year-old boy

State officials are asking for public help to find a 16-year old boy who went missing from Eugene on February 3.

The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division says Michael M. Newton may be at risk .

The agency says Michael may be with his mother, Aroya Newton, and/or with her partner, Noah Miller, in the Cottage Grove, Mapleton and Florence areas.

Anyone who suspects they have information about his location should call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

