Multi-agency training exercise planned for Tuesday in Roseburg

The Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Emergency Management will conduct a multi-agency training exercise on Tuesday, Feb.10 in downtown Roseburg.

The drill will simulate a train car hazardous materials incident and will involve local, state, and regional response agencies.

Residents may see increased emergency vehicles, responders in protective gear, and simulated response activity.

Officials emphasize this is only a training exercise and there is no danger to the public. People are asked not to call 911 unless there is a real emergency.