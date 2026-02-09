Umpqua National Forest to end cash payments at many recreation sites

Starting April 1, Umpqua National Forest will begin transitioning many of its developed recreation sites to cashless payments.

Visitors will be required to pay fees using 'Scan & Pay' through Recreation.gov or through existing reservations. Cash and checks will no longer be accepted at participating sites.

Scan & Pay will be used at campgrounds, trailheads, boat ramps, picnic areas, showers, and RV dump stations across the Forest.

Some sites may open later in the season, but once open, they will operate without cash payments.

Because cell service is limited in many areas, visitors are encouraged to download the Recreation.gov app and add a payment method before arriving.

Some campgrounds managed by WESTrek Concessionaire will continue to accept cash or use reservations when summer operations begin in May 22, 2026.

