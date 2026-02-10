Two Oakridge women killed in Highway 58 crash

Two Oakridge women died in a crash on Highway 58 Sunday.

Oregon State Police said they responded to a crash near milepost 40 east of Oakridge at around 1:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows 25-year-old Anais Spring Rowell of Oakridge was driving a pickup truck which left the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Rowell and her passenger, 24-year-old Malia Kana Malo, were declared deceased at the scene.

OSP said neither occupant were wearing a seatbelt. Oakridge Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP in the investigation.