Airplane crash in Waldport results in no injuries or fatalities

Wednesday afternoon at about 1:35 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's office got a report of an airplane crash at the Wakonda Beach Airport in Waldport.

The Sheriff said in a news release that the aircraft was stuck in a tree with the pilot inside.

Responders were able to extricate the pilot, who was the sole occupant. No fatalities or injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

The Oregon Department of Aviation closed Wakonda Beach Airport Wednesday afternoon for repairs after the crash until further notice.