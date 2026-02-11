© 2026 KLCC

Albany fire crews rescue people and dogs near river Tuesday night

KLCC
Published February 11, 2026

Albany Fire crews rescued a couple and their dogs Tuesday night near the Willamette River at Bryant Park.

Two Rescue Watercraft (RWC), three ambulances, and 13 firefighters responded.

One person was rescued from the bank of the river. Later, a woman and her dogs were found down a steep embankment. The woman had to be loaded onto the rescue watercraft.

Albany Fire says this incident is a serious reminder that river conditions can be dangerous. And nighttime river rescues are significantly risky for their crews.
