Greenhill rescues 21 cats from Marcola property

Greenhill Humane Society has rescued 21 cats from a Marcola property on Friday after their owner died.

Many of the cats were malnourished, had respiratory infections, fleas and parasites. Greenhill leaders said they and Lane County Animal Services transported the cats to the shelter for treatment. In a news release Wednesday, Greenhill leaders said the shelter's teams is working to stabilize the cats.

“We are grateful for the support of our community and the collaboration with our rescue partners to address the situation as it develops,” said Sasha Elliott, Greenhill’s Director of Operations. “We are confident that under the care or our team, these cats will heal and be ready to find new, loving homes.”

The cats will be available for adoption once they have recovered, and have been spayed or neutered. Those looking to help can donate online, drop off supplies, volunteer at the shelter or foster a cat.