Vandalism at Santa Clara Park prompts call for community help

Officials are asking for public help after a Eugene park had been vandalized multiple times in recent weeks.

At Santa Clara Park, city staff say bike racks have been stolen, fires have been set on benches, turf and in restrooms, playground equipment has been taken or broken, and plants have been torn out or damaged. There’s been reckless driving and signage stolen as well.

The city is still assessing the extent of damage and cleanup. Community members are asked to report any information that can help identify those responsible for the vandalism.

If you witness vandalism happening, you’re asked to call Eugene Police at their non-emergency number: 541-682-5111