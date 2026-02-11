© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vandalism at Santa Clara Park prompts call for community help

KLCC
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:37 PM PST
Vandalism at Santa Clara Park in Eugene includes the removal of bike racks.
Provided by Eugene Parks & Open Space
Vandalism at Santa Clara Park in Eugene includes the removal of bike racks.

Officials are asking for public help after a Eugene park had been vandalized multiple times in recent weeks.

At Santa Clara Park, city staff say bike racks have been stolen, fires have been set on benches, turf and in restrooms, playground equipment has been taken or broken, and plants have been torn out or damaged. There’s been reckless driving and signage stolen as well.

The city is still assessing the extent of damage and cleanup. Community members are asked to report any information that can help identify those responsible for the vandalism.

If you witness vandalism happening, you’re asked to call Eugene Police at their non-emergency number: 541-682-5111
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Parks and Open SpaceEugene