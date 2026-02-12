Eugene City Council declares a humanitarian crisis due to federal immigration actions

Eugene City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday Feb. 9 declaring a humanitarian crisis in Eugene due to federal immigration actions.

Councilor Lyndsie Leech, who introduced and drafted the resolution, said that Eugene has a longstanding history of commitment to human rights, equity and inclusion. She said the resolution will allow the city to better support residents affected by immigration enforcement, and ensure their access to essential services.

“It states that all residents should feel safe calling 911, going to school. Seeking medical care, and participating in civic life without fear,” said Leech.

The resolution will provide expanded language access for city services, financial assistance to residents whose family members were taken by immigration agents, and partnerships with local immigrant-led, community-based organizations.

The resolution will also authorize the City Attorney to join lawsuits that involve Constitutional issues regarding the power of states to self-govern.

Councilor Matt Keating said the resolution is a first step towards protecting the immigrant community in Eugene.

“Our words are not enough, this resolution, however, is a small but powerfully important step in helping right the wrongs of an overreaching, dangerously autocratic and authoritarian executive,” said Keating.

Other cities in Oregon, including Salem and Portland, have passed similar resolutions regarding federal immigration enforcement.