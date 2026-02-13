Creswell woman arrested for neglecting more than 60 horses in 6-year-old case

In October 2019, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigated Gwenyth Ellen Davies’ Creswell property for ongoing animal abuse, and removed 61 malnourished horses from the property. Several horse carcasses were also found on the property.

Davies was charged with felony Animal Neglect in the 2nd Degree, and pleaded guilty to 11 counts. She was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay the state restitution.

Davies instead fled the state and Lane County Circuit Court issued a warrant for her arrest in 2023. In January, Davies was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department as she re-entered the United States.

Davies is now being lodged under the warrant at Lane County Jail.