Teen indicted over fatal crash in Corvallis

A Benton County Grand Jury has indicted a 17-year-old for Manslaughter in the First Degree in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision in Corvallis that occurred on Oct. 17, 2025.

The crash killed a 20-year-old OSU student as well as severely injured another 20-year-old OSU student.

Police said the two victims were crossing NW Harrison Boulevard while another vehicle stopped and waited for them to pass. They said the defendant was traveling at a high rate of speed when she drove through the intersection, striking the victims.

The defendant appeared for arraignment by video from the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center, and was charged in adult court due to a standing order waiving motor vehicle related cases into adult court.

She was conditionally released with a prohibition that she not operate a motor vehicle unless supervised by a family member at least 21 years old.

Corvallis Police Department is investigating the case, with assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police.

The Benton County District Attorney’s office emphasizes that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Any future inquiries regarding the case should be directed to the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is encouraged to contact the Corvallis Police Department and Detective Pete Dunn.

