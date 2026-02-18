Benton County Administrator steps down without citing a specific reason

Benton County Administrator Rachel McEneny has stepped down from her position, effective Wednesday.

In a news release, county commissioners said McEneny’s letter of resignation does not include specific reasons for her decision to depart. But it says it was a difficult choice and expresses the need to focus on her extended family and other opportunities.

McEneny served as Benton County Administrator for two and a half years.

Assistant County Administrator Rick Crager will serve as interim administrator while the county begins a search for a replacement.