Eugene man missing near Vida

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a 42-year old Eugene man.

Michael Trevor Owen Naughton was reported missing Thursday in the Vida area, east of Springfield.

The Sheriff’s Office says Naughton was last seen walking to get gas for his vehicle off McKenzie Highway. His vehicle, a Ford Fusion with Idaho plates, is also missing.

Naughton is a white man, about 5 foot 10, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.