Parking meters out, new rules in for downtown Roseburg

Roseburg Public Works crews are in the middle of a major update to downtown parking. Workers started removing the last of the parking meters this week and are installing more than 150 new signs to mark free—but time‑limited—parking across the downtown core.

The changes come as the city rolls out a revamped parking program that also includes updated permit options for both downtown and the Laurelwood neighborhood.

Monthly permit fees have been adjusted for the city garage and several lots, and a new $50 on‑street permit will be available once all signs are in place. A breakdown of the fees is on the City of Roseburg's website.

City officials say the updates aim to modernize the system and better cover enforcement costs.