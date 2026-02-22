Roseburg crews resume major water line upgrade

A major water main replacement project in southeast Roseburg is set to pick back up on Monday along Pine Street, between Oak and Sykes.

The work started last fall but paused during winter weather.

Crews will be installing larger pipes, adding new fire hydrants, and updating dozens of water service connections, including some work on nearby Mosher and Cass avenues.

One lane of Pine Street will be closed on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. while crews replace piping that’s more than 60 years old.

The city says construction should wrap up by early summer and is asking drivers to slow down and use caution in the work zone.