© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pet heating mat may have sparked Eugene house fire

KLCC
Published February 23, 2026 at 7:01 AM PST
A firefighter on a roof
Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Fire crews work on a fire on Orchard Street on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026

A pet heating mat on a porch may be to blame for an house fire in Eugene early Sunday morning.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a two-alarm house fire in Eugene’s University neighborhood at 4:10 a.m. after reports of a deck fire in the 1500 block pf Orchard Street.

Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes and found the fire had extended from the back deck into the wall and attic of a balloon-framed home, with smoke showing from the eaves.

In a news release, ESF said the fire escalated quickly, prompting a second alarm.

One person who was in the home at the time was not injured.
Tags
News Briefs EugeneEugene Springfield Fire