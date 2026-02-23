Pet heating mat may have sparked Eugene house fire

A pet heating mat on a porch may be to blame for an house fire in Eugene early Sunday morning.

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a two-alarm house fire in Eugene’s University neighborhood at 4:10 a.m. after reports of a deck fire in the 1500 block pf Orchard Street.

Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes and found the fire had extended from the back deck into the wall and attic of a balloon-framed home, with smoke showing from the eaves.

In a news release, ESF said the fire escalated quickly, prompting a second alarm.

One person who was in the home at the time was not injured.