Pipeline repairs trigger sharp Oregon gas price surge

A brief shutdown of the Olympic Pipeline last week triggered sharp fuel price increases across Oregon.

Triple A Oregon reports the statewide average for regular gasoline jumped 22 cents to $3.91, far above the three‑cent national rise to $2.95.

According to Triple A, BP said the pipeline was offline from Tuesday to Thursday last week for maintenance and repairs. Wholesale prices spiked immediately, leading to double‑digit increases at the pump.

Higher crude oil prices, influenced by tensions between the U.S. and Iran, added further pressure.