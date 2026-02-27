© 2026 KLCC

Forest Road closure north of Lincoln City for landslide evaluation

KLCC
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:22 PM PST

The Siuslaw National Forest has issued a closure order for Forest Service Road 1861 just north of Lincoln City in the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area.

The road is closed to pedestrians, bikes and other foot traffic through March 31st. Another order prohibits motor vehicles through 2028.

The Forest Service says the closures are for public safety while they evaluate options to repair a landslide that damaged the road.

The November, 2021 landslide catastrophically damaged the road in three separate areas a short distance from Hwy 101.

Initial assessments found extensive damage and the potential for additional slides was too significant for a short-term fix.
