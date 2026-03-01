Fire at Ninkasi Brewery contained

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a fire at Ninkasi Brewery on Van Buren Street in Eugene's Whittaker District Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:30pm when smoke and fire were reported coming from the building.

An engine arrived within three and a half minutes and reported seeing smoke coming from the roof, and firefighters then found heavy smoke inside the building in the production area.

Additional resources were called, the building was evacuated of remaining occupants and fire crews began to attack the fire.

The fire was contained, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

