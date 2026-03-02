© 2026 KLCC

Man presumed drowned in South Umpqua River Friday

KLCC
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM PST
Rescue crews search the South Umpqua River after a man was washed downstream Friday.
Provided by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Rescue crews search the South Umpqua River after a man was washed downstream Friday.

A man is believed to have drowned in the South Umpqua River Friday morning in Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a man stranded in the middle of the river yelling for help.

Because of the swift current, the river was only accessible by boat. While rescue boats approached, the victim lost his grip and was swept downstream.

Rescuers tried unsuccessfully to recover the victim for several more hours.

Officials say they’ll continue to search in the days ahead. The victim’s identity is not yet known.
