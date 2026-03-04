Springfield man sentenced to 12+ years for hate‑crime assault

A Springfield man has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for a violent 2021 hate‑crime attack on a person he met through the dating app Grindr.

Prosecutors said Daniel Andrew McGee, 26, planned the assault for weeks, researching anti‑gay material, purchasing a weapon online, and looking up how to evade law enforcement.

McGee struck the victim with a wooden tire thumper and attempted to gouge the victim’s eyes, causing life‑threatening injuries.

Federal officials said the attack targeted the person because of their sexual orientation.

The case was investigated by the FBI with support from Eugene Police and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

