Coast Guard officer dies from injuries during helicopter rescue mission

A Coast Guard Officer died Thursday from injuries he suffered during a rescue operation last week.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Jaggers was part of a helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria. He was injured while responding to a medical emergency on a commercial boat off Cape Flattery, Washington.

Jaggers was initially treated at Victoria General Hospital in British Columbia. He was then transferred to Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

Jaggers joined the Coast Guard in January 2022 and served at Air Station Astoria since April 2024.